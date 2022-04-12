Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRGO stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

