PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNNT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 2,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,832. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $514.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

