PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 4,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $541.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.86. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

