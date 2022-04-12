PegNet (PEG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,592.00

PegNet (PEG) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $134,377.70 and approximately $1,592.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

