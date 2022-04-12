Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 850 ($11.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 643.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 675.05. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1 year low of GBX 574 ($7.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 972.45 ($12.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £370.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

