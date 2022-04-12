PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 million, a PE ratio of 435.44 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PCTEL by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCTEL by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

