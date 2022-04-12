Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.08 on Tuesday, reaching $589.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,064. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

