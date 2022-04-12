Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,560 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,557. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

