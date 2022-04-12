Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $7,451,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

