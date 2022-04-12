Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

ON traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.92. 224,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.