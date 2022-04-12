Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44.

Several brokerages have commented on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

