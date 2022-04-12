Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of POU opened at C$30.81 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.42.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current year.

POU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,970.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

