Parachute Achieves Market Cap of $453,916.26 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $453,916.26 and $139,511.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,834,391 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

