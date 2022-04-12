Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.18. The company had a trading volume of 380,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.54. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

