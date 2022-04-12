PAID Network Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

