PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 1,790,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,307. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,028,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

