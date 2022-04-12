Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of OXM opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,889,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

