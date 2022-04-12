Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.08.

Shares of OC stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

