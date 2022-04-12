Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Eric Glen Nickle Sells 1,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OSTK opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

