Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,875,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,347.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

