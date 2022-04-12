Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Shares Up 4.4%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining Inc engages in the production, development and exploration of gold in South America. Its projects include the Anza project in Columbia and San Gregorio Gold project in Uruguay. The company was founded on April 30, 1989 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

