Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

