OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 402,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,273,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

OGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

