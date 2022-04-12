O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.47. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $37.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $723.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $676.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $510.70 and a 1-year high of $747.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

