Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $505.12 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

