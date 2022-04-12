Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 777 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oshkosh by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.59.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

