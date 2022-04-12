Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 571 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Solar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Solar by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

