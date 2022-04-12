Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,600 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

