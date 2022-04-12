Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $288.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.15.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

