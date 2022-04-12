Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.80 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,517 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 594,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,281,000 after acquiring an additional 232,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

