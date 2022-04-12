Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

