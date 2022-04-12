Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.64 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 648,157 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 204.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 229,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $166.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

