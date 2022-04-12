Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.50 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.