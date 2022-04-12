Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $272.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $252.60 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.