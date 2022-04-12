Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $538.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.76%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -93.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 950,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 684,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

