Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 581,535 shares.The stock last traded at $12.05 and had previously closed at $12.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORAN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

