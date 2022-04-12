OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.14 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
