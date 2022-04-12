OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.14 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

