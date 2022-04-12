Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

