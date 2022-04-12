Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 862 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 178,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 32.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.41.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

