Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 57,858 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 502.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACI opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. Barclays raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

