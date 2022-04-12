Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,698 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $123,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average of $258.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

