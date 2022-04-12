Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $232,032,000 after acquiring an additional 236,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.59.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

