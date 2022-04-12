Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $202.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.