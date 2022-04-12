Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 295.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,832,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinterest by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

