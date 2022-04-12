Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

NYSE APTV opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.39. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

