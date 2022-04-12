Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XM opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.