Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 371 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NVS opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

