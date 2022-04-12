Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 31,281 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

