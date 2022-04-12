Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

TRV stock opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.