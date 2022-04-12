Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

MTN stock opened at $245.68 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.31 and its 200-day moving average is $305.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

